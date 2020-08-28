Alexandria U-Haul stores offer 30 days free storage to Hurricane Laura victims

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.Laura, which caused significant damage as it passed through the state Thursday leaving a path of destruction and leaving hundreds of thousands or Louisianans without power.

“The property damage we’re seeing across Louisiana is extensive,” U-Haul North Louisiana President Warren Iles said. “Some folks are returning to find their homes in disarray. U-Haul is a longstanding member of these communities. We’re here to lend a helping hand during the clean-up and recovery process.”

Two Alexandria U-Haul stores participating in the disaster relief offer are U-Haul Moving & Storage at 2901 S. MacArthur Drive (318-448-3651) and U-Haul Storage -- in the former Holsum Bakery -- at 3400 MacArthur Drive (318) 787-0262).