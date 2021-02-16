All LSUA classes and operations will be remote rest of week

Due to current weather conditions, all LSUA classes and operations will be remote Wednesday, February 17, Thursday, February 18, and Friday, February 19. The LSUA campus will remain closed.

Employees should plan to work remotely from the 17th-19th unless you are deemed essential workers. Please contact your supervisor to determine if you are considered essential, or if you have any questions or concerns.

All face-to-face classes scheduled from the 17th-19th will be taught remotely. Students should check Moodle or contact their instructors immediately for further information. 100% Online classes will continue as scheduled.

The university will make an announcement on Friday, February 19 about the reopening of campus during the week of February 22.

Please stay safe and warm.

Paul Coreil, PhD

LSUA Chancellor