Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast set in Mansura

For the third year, a community Thanksgiving Feast will be held in Mansura’s Cochon de Lait Center.

The event, sponsored by the nonprofit God’s People Serving Others (GPSO), will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28).

The dinner is free and delivery is available to shut-ins, GPSO founder Marva Batiste said.

The community feast came about as a result of Batiste’s conversation with family members after Thanksgiving in 2016.

“I said then that we should do something to help others at Thanksgiving,” Batiste said. “It came out of that.”

The first GPSO Thanksgiving Feast served 200 people. The 2018 event was even larger.

“The meal is free to everyone, wherever they live,” Batiste said.

She said people from throughout Avoyelles Parish attended the first two feasts.

The meal consists of turkey, ham, rice dressing, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls and an assortment of cakes and pies.

For more information, call 318-964-2934, 318-964-2709, 318-359-6272 or 318-305-7407.