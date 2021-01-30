Apparent accident in Spring Bayou
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 5:11pm
Several readers are reporting an accident that occurred in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management area Friday night.
No official report on an accident or incident has been released by the Avoyelles Sheriff Office, Wildlife and Fisheries or state or local police.
However, various emergency vehicles and police were spotted by our readers on Friday evening at the first landing in the refuge.
Official updates will be reported as soon as we receive them.