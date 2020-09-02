APPJ President encourages Avoyelleans to write Senators for disaster relief

On Wednesday after, Police Jury President Kirby Roy announced he is encouraging Avoyelles residents to contact Senators Kennedy and Cassidy and US Rep. Ralph Abraham to apply for individual disaster assistance.

In a statement released by Roy he stated: Guys, we need to go through the process of having Avoyelles declared a disaster area. I'm watching Dr. Ralph Abraham on KALB TV at this moment, discussing having more parishes in Cenla, declared a Disaster. We still have 600 homes without electricity. We have homes crushed, where owners have no insurance. I received a number of calls from residents on getting the APPJ help remove debris from their yards, which we can not do. We have trees uprooted and large branches, the size of trees, needing to be picked up. Any plans to pick up branches must be placed on the road shoulder and it might take over a month before we get to it. That will cause safety and drainage issues. Most of our water supply is under a boiled advisory. And what about our farmers? We caught the tail end, but on a whip, that is where it hurts the most.

I need your help in moving to get Avoyelles declared a disaster. Please send your voice to US Rep. Abraham and US Senators Cassidy/Kennedy.