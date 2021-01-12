APSD deadline for virtual to on-campus change is Thursday

Parents who wish to change their children's instruction from virtual to in-school, or from in-school to virtual, must contact the school by Thursday (Jan. 14), the Avoyelles Parish School District said. The change will be effective at the beginning of the third 9 weeks grading period on Jan. 21.

A parent/guardian must make the changes. A student cannot. If a student will be remaining in the virtual learning or in the in-person instruction program, there is no additional action required.