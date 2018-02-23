A.P.S.O. Corrections Officer arrested for bringing contraband into the Avoyelles Detention Center #1

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, an Avoyelles S.O. Corrections officer assigned to DC #1 was arrested Friday morning, February 23, after he reported to work transporting a quantity of suspectected methamphetamine believed to be for the use of inmates in the facility. According to the Sheriff, deputies investigating the incident responded to information received relating to the introduction of contraband into DC #1 and arrested Corrections Officer Caleb T. Bordelon, age 23 of Cottonport after he was found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Bordelon was arrested by deputies and charged with the following:

LARS 40:967 “Possession of Schedule II CDS” (Methamphetamine)

LARS 14:134 “Malfeasance in Office”

LARS 14:130 “Obstruction of Justice”

It is an everyday struggle by my staff to attempt to stem the flow of contraband into our jails. It is very

disheartening when one of your employees is complicit in these crimes. I take this seriously and will continue to take every step necessary to stem the flow of contraband and take whatever steps are required to gain compliance. Bordelon had been employed at A.P.S.O. Corrections for the past 7 months. Bond has not been set.