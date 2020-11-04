Art in the Rafters to be held on Courthouse Square Thursday

The popular Art in the Rafters event will look a lot different when it literally hits the streets this Thursday.

Due to the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, the Fall art exhibit and Avoyelles Arts Council membership drive showcasing local and regional artists will be held completely outdoors in downtown

Marksville.

Organizers had considered canceling this year's event -- the 8th edition -- but decided to do so after meeting with local and state officials.

"Art in the Rafters is very different than an event like Halloween and is geared towards adults," Arts Council President Allison Ravare-Augustine said. "We felt we could get creative and expand the event to encompass the Courthouse Square instead of it being concentrated in one venue. This way we will be able to encourage social distancing and mindful practices while at the same time supporting our

community and the arts."

The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 5) and will coincide with the Main Street Market in downtown Marksville.

This year's theme is "Passeport pour les arts aux Avoyelles (Passport to the Arts of Avoyelles)."

Attendees will be able to renew their membership and obtain a passport to all of the exhibits, where their stamped passport will be entered for a drawing of three door prizes.

Winners do not have to be present to win.

While there will be much to do and see on the Square, the "passport" will allow attendees to enjoy complimentary food and beverages along the route.

There will be numerous exhibit locations, including Bailey's on the Square, Willow Nest, Main Street Printing and Gallery on the Square in addition to vacant storefronts. On the Washington Street side,

the walk through atrium and historic 1890s Voinche Building will also be exhibition points of interest.

For more Art in the Rafters and Arts Council information call Van Roy at 318-240-3495. For market vendor information call Melissa Goudeau at 443-336-4046