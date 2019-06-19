Avoyelles American All Star team to compete at state this weekend

The Avoyelles American All Star 7 and 8 year old girls coach pitch softball team has been crowned District champions. District contests were held this past weekend, June 14-16.

The team is chosen from girls who played on communities throughout Avoyelles during the regular softball season.

The team will travel to Sterlington June 21-23 for the state championship in their division. “

We are so proud of these girls and how far they have come,” Paige Jeansoone, wife of coach Chris Jeansonne said. Jeansonne went on to say the group is currently looking for sponsorship of the team to travel to the state competition.

To be a sponsor of the team, please call (318) 201-6933.