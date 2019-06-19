The Avoyelles American 7 and 8 year old coach pitch softball team will compete in state competition this weekend in Sterlington. From left are: (back) Coach Chris Jeansonne of Moreauville (left) and Head Coach Glynn Firmin of Simmesport (right) and (kneeling) Coach Chase Ducote of Hessmer, Kylie Jeansonne of Moreauville, Kylee Lemoine of Marksville, Ava Gunnells and Aubrey Firmin, both of Simmesport; Lola Flook of Marksville, Mya Ducote of Hessmer, Rilee Deshotel of Simmesport, Jenna Hill of Marksville, Braelynn Ferguson of Cottonport, Madison Jones of Marksville, Harlee Luke of Echo, Aubree Ducote of Hessmer and Coach Candice Lemoine of Marksville. {Photo courtesy of Paige Jeansonne}
Avoyelles American All Star team to compete at state this weekend
The Avoyelles American All Star 7 and 8 year old girls coach pitch softball team has been crowned District champions. District contests were held this past weekend, June 14-16.
The team is chosen from girls who played on communities throughout Avoyelles during the regular softball season.
The team will travel to Sterlington June 21-23 for the state championship in their division. “
We are so proud of these girls and how far they have come,” Paige Jeansoone, wife of coach Chris Jeansonne said. Jeansonne went on to say the group is currently looking for sponsorship of the team to travel to the state competition.
To be a sponsor of the team, please call (318) 201-6933.