Avoyelles Assessor assures no documents damaged in courthouse fire

Avoyelles Parish Assessor Heath Pastor released a statement assuring the people of Avoyelles Parish that a Monday fire at the courthouse did not damage any of the documents in that office.

"All ownership records, parcel maps and property data are intact and undamaged," Pastor said.

Cleanup work began Tuesday. He said the office will be closed during the cleaning process, but the office will be open to serve the public via phone at 318-253-4507 or by email at hpastor@apassessor.org.

"Please contact us by either one of these methods and we will be happy to provide the assistance needed," Pastor said.