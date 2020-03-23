Avoyelles Assessor's Office closed untl further notice

The Avoyelles Assessor's Office will be closed as of 5 p.m. until further notice in compliance with the governor's emergency "stay at home" proclamation, Assessor Heath Pastor said.

Pastor can be reached by email at hpastor@apassessor.org with any pressing issue that may arise.

"Thanks in advance for your patience and please pray, not only for Avoyelles, but for all those affected by this virus throughout the world," Pastor added.