Avoyelles continues egg knocking tradition with three events

EGG POCKIN’ ON THE BAYOU, Cottonport, Saturday, April 15.

9 a.m., 5K run/1-mile walk at CYO Building. Registration fro Classic Car Show.

10 a.m., opening ceremonies in Town Square.

10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt, ages 1-7 and 8-10.

11:30 a.m., Easter bonnet contest and Easter wagon parade with Peter Rabbit.

12:30 a.m., boudin-eating contest.

1 p.m., egg toss.

2 p.m., egg pocking begins.

4 p.m., pirogue races.

For more information, call Sharon Juneau at 318-201-9321.

EASTER ON THE RED, Ben Routh Recreation Area, Vick, Saturday, April 15

10:30 a.m. opening ceremonies

11 a.m. Easter bonnett/hat contest, children up to 6, age 7-12, 13-adult, men’s.

11 a.m., Cake Walk

Noon, Children’s egg knocking contests begin.

Egg decorating contest entries due by 1 p.m.

12:30 p.m., children’s egg hunt.

1 p.m., Balloon launch

1:15 p.m., egg toss.

1:30 p.m., announcement of winners.

Adult egg knocking contests

2:30 p.m., guinea egg knocking competition

61st EGG KNOCKING ON THE SQUARE, Avoyelles Parish Courthouse, Marksville, Sunday, April 16.

8:30 a.m., registration.

9:30 a.m., Egg knocking begins with Toddler (up to 7 years) followed by adult contests.