Avoyelles continues egg knocking tradition with three events
EGG POCKIN’ ON THE BAYOU, Cottonport, Saturday, April 15.
9 a.m., 5K run/1-mile walk at CYO Building. Registration fro Classic Car Show.
10 a.m., opening ceremonies in Town Square.
10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt, ages 1-7 and 8-10.
11:30 a.m., Easter bonnet contest and Easter wagon parade with Peter Rabbit.
12:30 a.m., boudin-eating contest.
1 p.m., egg toss.
2 p.m., egg pocking begins.
4 p.m., pirogue races.
For more information, call Sharon Juneau at 318-201-9321.
EASTER ON THE RED, Ben Routh Recreation Area, Vick, Saturday, April 15
10:30 a.m. opening ceremonies
11 a.m. Easter bonnett/hat contest, children up to 6, age 7-12, 13-adult, men’s.
11 a.m., Cake Walk
Noon, Children’s egg knocking contests begin.
Egg decorating contest entries due by 1 p.m.
12:30 p.m., children’s egg hunt.
1 p.m., Balloon launch
1:15 p.m., egg toss.
1:30 p.m., announcement of winners.
Adult egg knocking contests
2:30 p.m., guinea egg knocking competition
61st EGG KNOCKING ON THE SQUARE, Avoyelles Parish Courthouse, Marksville, Sunday, April 16.
8:30 a.m., registration.
9:30 a.m., Egg knocking begins with Toddler (up to 7 years) followed by adult contests.