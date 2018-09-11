Fire trucks, police cars and motorcycles, ambulances and other emergency response vehicles pass under a large U.S. flag suspended over La. Hwy 1 in Marksville shortly after noon today to remember those killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania where passengers died after the hijackers crashed the plane when passengers were taking it back to prevent another attack that would have claimed hundreds more lives. {Photo by Raymond L. Daye}
Avoyelles emergency responders hold annual 9/11 Memorial procession
Units from every fire, police and emergency response agency in Avoyelles Parish drove past every school to commemorate what is now called Patriots Day and to remember the civilians, military personnel and emergency responders who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
In Marksville the procession was met with a large flag hanging over La. Hwy 1 (Tunica Drive), suspended from the Marksville Fire Department ladder truck.
Motorists on Tunica Drive honked in support of the gesture.