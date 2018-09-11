Avoyelles emergency responders hold annual 9/11 Memorial procession

Units from every fire, police and emergency response agency in Avoyelles Parish drove past every school to commemorate what is now called Patriots Day and to remember the civilians, military personnel and emergency responders who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In Marksville the procession was met with a large flag hanging over La. Hwy 1 (Tunica Drive), suspended from the Marksville Fire Department ladder truck.

Motorists on Tunica Drive honked in support of the gesture.