Avoyelles Hospital asking for blood donations because of shortage

Avoyelles Hospital asking for blood donations

With blood donations slowing as people are staying at home, the Avoyelles Hospital is reaching out for blood donors. Their facebook message:

"We are in need of blood donors as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus which has led to the loss of more than 3,500 upcoming blood donations.

The LifeShare Bus will be at Avoyelles Hospital Wednesday, April 22, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.

"Healthy individuals are needed to donate."