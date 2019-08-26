Avoyelles Justice Center adds online sites, pamphlets

Supporters of the proposed Avoyelles Parish Justice Center have created a website, social media pages and have pamphlets available about the proposed facility.

Justice Center commissioner Mike Kelly and 12th District Judges Kerry Spruill and William Bennett helped create the social media and online sites as a way to inform as many Avoyelles voters as possible about the details of the proposed project.

Web designers also created a logo for the project.

The website, Facebook and Twitter pages all feature an in-depth look at the proposed center and facts on the condition of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse, which was built in 1927. They also answer questions about the proposed site location, building plans and 1/2-cent sales tax to fund the construction and operation of the Justice Center.

Those sites will also list future dates, locations and times for presentations about the center.

The pamphlets provide a quick synopsis of the proposed 40,000 square foot center.

The building would be constructed on nine acres donated by A.J. Roy III. It would have two courtrooms and space for a third if needed in the future.

Construction and operation of the $9 million Justice Center would be funded with a 1/2-cent sales tax, to be presented to voters on the Nov. 16 ballot. The 1/2-cent sales tax would generate about $2.2 million a year.

The tax would be reduced to 1/4-cent once the bond issue for the construction is paid off.

For more information visit avoyellesparishjusticecenter.com, the “Avoyelles Justice Center” Facebook or “APJusticeCenter” Twitter page.

Pamphlets are available at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse.