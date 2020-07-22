Avoyelles local Nov. 3 elections attract 56 candidates on first day of qualifying

The first day of qualifying for Avoyelles Parish local offices on the Nov. 3 ballot was hectic but satisfying as 56 candidates signed up to seek offices ranging from parishwide offices like district judge and district attorney to ward-level justices of the peace and constables to municipal mayors, police chiefs and aldermen. Qualifying continues Thursday and ends Friday.

Asked at the end of today's marathon qualifying action if she thought Day 2 would be as busy, Clerk of Court Connie Desselle laughed a tired laugh and said, "I can't see how it could."

There were nine offices that did not attract at least one candidate Wednesday. Quite a few had only one candidate, leaving open the possibility that many offices will be decided this week rather than on Nov. 3. There are 50 positions to be decided in this round of elections.

As of Wednesday the top contest that shaped up was for district attorney, where incumbent Charles Riddle drew a challenge from Barry Laiche.

District Judge Kerry Spruill qualified for re-election to his Division A seat. There was no challenger Wednesday.

There was no candidate qualifying in Division B, currently held by William Bennett.

It appears city marshal is a popular position. There are three candidates so far for Marksville marshal -- incumbent Floyd Voinche, Jeffery Carmouche and Rodney St. Romain. There are four who want to be Bunkie City Marshal -- incumbent Charles Candella, Leroy Daniels, Stephen Gremillion and Rickey Thomas.

As of close of qualifying today, there was only one contested mayor's race, with Simmesport's Leslie Draper III drawing a challenge from Dannie Lemoine Sr.

Incumbent mayors Scotty Scott in Cottonport and Terryl St. Romain in Plaucheville qualified for re-election and did not have any opponents as of today.

Former Hessmer mayor Mark Jeansonne filed to get his old job back. Incumbent Travis Franks is expected to seek re-election, but did not make it to the courthouse on the first day.

The Cottonport police chief election has three candidates after one day of qualifying, but incumbent Earnest Anderson Jr. is not among them. Anderson did qualify Wednesday, but for District 1 alderman against incumbent Margaret Prater Jenkins, who also qualified today. Justin Chenevert, Donald Jenkins and Jennifer Chenevert Lofton qualified for the chief's position Wednesday.

Out in Ward 8 the elections for justice of the peace and constable have a "family feud" look to them, with incumbent JP Ronald McDonald drawing two opponents, Darrell Rabalais and Bryan Brasette and incumbent Constable Todd Rabalais facing David McDonald.

Following is the Wednesday list of candidates for Avoyelles Parish local offices. The list can also be accessed on the Secretary of State's Nov. 3 elections page.

12th Judicial District Court, Division A

Kerry L. Spruill

12th Judicial District Court, Division B

No candidates

12th Judicial District Attorney

Barry Laiche

Charles Riddle III

Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge

No candidates

Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge

Angelo J. Piazza III

Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal

Charles J. Candella

Leroy Daniels

Stephen J. Gremillion

Rickey Dale Thomas

Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal

Jeffery B. Carmouche

Rodney A. St Romain

Floyd Voinche Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 1

No candidates

Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Sterling Hayes

Justice of the Peace Ward 4

No candidates

Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Brandon W. Dauzat

Angela M. Lemoine Tyler

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Eugenia "Geane" Desselle

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Roger J. Adams Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Bryan P. Brassette

Ronald A. Mcdonald

Darrell J. Rabalais

Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Chris J. Lemoine

Justice of the Peace Ward 11

Robert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 1

No candidates

Constable Ward 3

Bert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 4

No candidates

Constable Ward 5

Michele M. Guillot

Constable Ward 6

Ernest P. Desselle Jr.

Constable Ward 7

Sylvester Callihan

Constable Ward 8

David P. McDonald

Todd A. Rabalais

Constable Ward 9

Jason J. Bergeron

Constable Ward 11

No candidates

Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)

Joseph Daniel Smith II

Mayor Town of Cottonport

William "Scotty" Scott

Chief of Police Town of Cottonport

Justin P. Chenevert

Donald R. Jenkins Sr.

Jennifer Chenevert Lofton

Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport

No candidates

Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport

Earnest Anderson Jr.

Margaret Prater Jenkins

Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport

Kenneth W. Friels

Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport

No candidates

Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport

Gerald J. Mayeux

Demple M. Prater

Mayor Town of Simmesport

Leslie Draper III

Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.

Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport

Romaro D. Turner

Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport

Glenn Gautreaux

Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport

Tiesha J. Kennedy

Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport

Cecil B. Whitmore

Patrick L. Wright

Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport

Sherman Bell Sr.

Mayor Village of Hessmer

Mark A. Jeansonne

Chief of Police Village of Hessmer

Kenneth P. Smith

Aldermen Village of Hessmer

(3 to be elected at-large)

Ashton P. Dauzat

Tiffany A. Francois

Mayor Village of Plaucheville

Terryl P. St Romain

Aldermen Village of Plaucheville

(3 to be elected at-large)

Robbie P. Plauche