Avoyelles local Nov. 3 elections attract 56 candidates on first day of qualifying
The first day of qualifying for Avoyelles Parish local offices on the Nov. 3 ballot was hectic but satisfying as 56 candidates signed up to seek offices ranging from parishwide offices like district judge and district attorney to ward-level justices of the peace and constables to municipal mayors, police chiefs and aldermen. Qualifying continues Thursday and ends Friday.
Asked at the end of today's marathon qualifying action if she thought Day 2 would be as busy, Clerk of Court Connie Desselle laughed a tired laugh and said, "I can't see how it could."
There were nine offices that did not attract at least one candidate Wednesday. Quite a few had only one candidate, leaving open the possibility that many offices will be decided this week rather than on Nov. 3. There are 50 positions to be decided in this round of elections.
As of Wednesday the top contest that shaped up was for district attorney, where incumbent Charles Riddle drew a challenge from Barry Laiche.
District Judge Kerry Spruill qualified for re-election to his Division A seat. There was no challenger Wednesday.
There was no candidate qualifying in Division B, currently held by William Bennett.
It appears city marshal is a popular position. There are three candidates so far for Marksville marshal -- incumbent Floyd Voinche, Jeffery Carmouche and Rodney St. Romain. There are four who want to be Bunkie City Marshal -- incumbent Charles Candella, Leroy Daniels, Stephen Gremillion and Rickey Thomas.
As of close of qualifying today, there was only one contested mayor's race, with Simmesport's Leslie Draper III drawing a challenge from Dannie Lemoine Sr.
Incumbent mayors Scotty Scott in Cottonport and Terryl St. Romain in Plaucheville qualified for re-election and did not have any opponents as of today.
Former Hessmer mayor Mark Jeansonne filed to get his old job back. Incumbent Travis Franks is expected to seek re-election, but did not make it to the courthouse on the first day.
The Cottonport police chief election has three candidates after one day of qualifying, but incumbent Earnest Anderson Jr. is not among them. Anderson did qualify Wednesday, but for District 1 alderman against incumbent Margaret Prater Jenkins, who also qualified today. Justin Chenevert, Donald Jenkins and Jennifer Chenevert Lofton qualified for the chief's position Wednesday.
Out in Ward 8 the elections for justice of the peace and constable have a "family feud" look to them, with incumbent JP Ronald McDonald drawing two opponents, Darrell Rabalais and Bryan Brasette and incumbent Constable Todd Rabalais facing David McDonald.
Following is the Wednesday list of candidates for Avoyelles Parish local offices. The list can also be accessed on the Secretary of State's Nov. 3 elections page.
12th Judicial District Court, Division A
Kerry L. Spruill
12th Judicial District Court, Division B
No candidates
12th Judicial District Attorney
Barry Laiche
Charles Riddle III
Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge
No candidates
Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge
Angelo J. Piazza III
Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal
Charles J. Candella
Leroy Daniels
Stephen J. Gremillion
Rickey Dale Thomas
Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal
Jeffery B. Carmouche
Rodney A. St Romain
Floyd Voinche Sr.
Justice of the Peace Ward 1
No candidates
Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Sterling Hayes
Justice of the Peace Ward 4
No candidates
Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Brandon W. Dauzat
Angela M. Lemoine Tyler
Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Eugenia "Geane" Desselle
Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Roger J. Adams Sr.
Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Bryan P. Brassette
Ronald A. Mcdonald
Darrell J. Rabalais
Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Chris J. Lemoine
Justice of the Peace Ward 11
Robert J. Lemoine
Constable Ward 1
No candidates
Constable Ward 3
Bert J. Lemoine
Constable Ward 4
No candidates
Constable Ward 5
Michele M. Guillot
Constable Ward 6
Ernest P. Desselle Jr.
Constable Ward 7
Sylvester Callihan
Constable Ward 8
David P. McDonald
Todd A. Rabalais
Constable Ward 9
Jason J. Bergeron
Constable Ward 11
No candidates
Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)
Joseph Daniel Smith II
Mayor Town of Cottonport
William "Scotty" Scott
Chief of Police Town of Cottonport
Justin P. Chenevert
Donald R. Jenkins Sr.
Jennifer Chenevert Lofton
Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport
No candidates
Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport
Earnest Anderson Jr.
Margaret Prater Jenkins
Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport
Kenneth W. Friels
Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport
No candidates
Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport
Gerald J. Mayeux
Demple M. Prater
Mayor Town of Simmesport
Leslie Draper III
Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.
Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport
Romaro D. Turner
Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport
Glenn Gautreaux
Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport
Tiesha J. Kennedy
Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport
Cecil B. Whitmore
Patrick L. Wright
Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport
Sherman Bell Sr.
Mayor Village of Hessmer
Mark A. Jeansonne
Chief of Police Village of Hessmer
Kenneth P. Smith
Aldermen Village of Hessmer
(3 to be elected at-large)
Ashton P. Dauzat
Tiffany A. Francois
Mayor Village of Plaucheville
Terryl P. St Romain
Aldermen Village of Plaucheville
(3 to be elected at-large)
Robbie P. Plauche