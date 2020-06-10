Avoyelles Mayors Association to hold racial injustice symposium tonight

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APMA) - The Avoyelles Parish Mayors Association is holding a Symposium on Wednesday night (June 10) at 6 p.m. at the Haas Auditorium/Community Center in Bunkie.

The Symposium is meant to be a conversation about current issues and concerns of racial injustice, including in the local community.

The event will be invitation-only for onsite participation, but the public can participate via social media on the Town of Simmesport Facebook page.

The Guest Speaker will be Attorney At Law Christopher Washington of Baton Rouge, La.

The Panel will consist of: Avoyelles Mayors, 12th JDC Judge(s), Ministers of Avoyelles Rep., NAACP, Police Chiefs, DA, Municipal Attorneys/Magistrates, State Representative, City Court Judge(s), Avoyellan of the Year/Police Juror, Avoyelles Parish School Board Superintendent, President Red River Academy, Homeland Security Rep., A Voice from the Street.