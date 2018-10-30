Avoyelles native has a role tonight on NCIS: New Orleans

Check out "NCIS: New Orleans" tonight. A former Mansura resident who lives in New Orleans has a rather "silent" role in tonight's halloween season episode....but is a key person in tonight's episode. If you watch the credits, you should see his familiar Avoyelles surname. Nicholas Bordelon is playing Daniel York. The show plays tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS.

"Pound of Flesh" - After Pride's assistant, Ginny Young (Christina Smith), escapes from a kidnapper, the NCIS team uncovers evidence of a suspect who is harvesting organs from multiple victims. Also, Pride turns to his friend, Commander Calvin Atkins, M.D. (Geoffrey Owens), for medical and spiritual guidance as he struggles with the ramifications of his recent brush with death, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, Oct. 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you miss the show, there will be coverage in an upcoming edition.