Avoyelles Parish Hunter Education classes set Jan. 7 & 8

Hunter Education classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, (Jan. 7 and 8) at the Cottonport Bank Camp at Old River, Mansura.

Those wishing tro attend must register by phone or in person. There is no online registration for this course.

The course is open to anyone ages 10 and older.

There are only 50 spots available for the course.

Those registered must arrive by 12 noon Jan. 7 to fill out necessary forms for the course.

To register call Ronald Coco at (318) 264-2390 or (318) 985-2208 or Sheena Grote at the Avoyelles 4-H Center at (318) 253-7526.