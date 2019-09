The Avoyelles Parish Library Main Branch, located at 660 N. Main Street, Marksville, will host a nine week ladies bible study class every Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m., beginning September 11 through November 6, on the second floor. Ladies of all faiths and denominations are welcome to participate. For more information call Tanya at 318-729-9368 or Bonnie at 38-229-2966.