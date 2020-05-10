Avoyelles Parish waits for end of 'stay at home' order

We've been here before -- one week away from the governor lifting an emergency order to stem the spread of a potentially fatal new virus. The last two times the end was in sight, the order was extended -- first to May 1 and then to May 15.

Officials who have been involved in the"stay at home" order caution that even if the general order is not extended again, it will not be completely lifted.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier this month that it would be a gradual return to normal and be based on the state meeting certain standards that show the virus has been beaten back and is not continuing to thrive and create an overwhelming number of new cases and deaths.

Avoyelles Parish's official numbers were encouraging this week.

Dr. James Bordelon, parish coroner and Avoyelles Hospital chief of staff, said that hospital had no COVID patients this past week. There were two patients in isolation pending COVID-19 test results.

"Avoyelles Hospital has treated and discharged 11 COVID patients since this began in mid-March," Bordelon said. None of those patients required mechanical ventilators, he added.

Bunkie General also reported no active COVID patients or any patient in isolation this past week.

The likelihood of a phased end of "stay at home" is the main reason the Avoyelles School District has opted for a "virtual"graduation for its four high schools later this month.