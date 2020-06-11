Avoyelles pastors react to nationwide protests

Recent scenes from Minneapolis could have easily occurred in Marksville a few years ago, but a group of African American pastors chose to seek justice "behind the scenes" instead of calling for public

protests.

"I'm glad we handled it the way we did," Rev. Charles Guillory said. "It was the right way to handle the situation, but what was the result? The result was that nothing happened." Guillory, pastor

of St. John Community Church-Baptist, was a leader of the ministerial group who were concerned about the investigation of Armando Frank's death.

Guillory said the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests and riots is eerily similar to Frank's death in the Walmart parking lot in Marksville on

Oct. 20, 2014. Unfortunately, he added, there have been far too many similar cases around the country.

In both the Floyd and Frank cases, a group of officers sought to apprehend the suspect and placed him in a subduing hold -- one with a choke hold and the other with a knee on the back of his neck. In both cases, the suspect stopped breathing and there was no immediate medical attention provided to save the man's life.

In the Floyd case, charges have been filed against the officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck and against the other officers who were with him. In Frank's case, a grand jury chose not to indict anyone in connection with the death.

'NOTHING HAPPENED'

"Everything we did was done so as not to cause disturbances or incite people's emotions," Guillory said. "It was swept under the rug and nothing came from it. We did what we were supposed to do, follow the law and proper procedure, and nothing happened."

Guillory said the violence and destruction of property that has come out of protests in the Floyd case cannot be condoned, but he understands the reason for it.

"These protests are a result of too many situations where the same thing has happened that resulted in the death of black men and justice was not served with punishment meted out against the perpetrators," Guillory said. "Those who have practiced tolerance in the past for these cases may be saying 'Enough is enough.'

"I don't condone violence," Guillory continued. "We say we believe in the American way, we believe in law and order. The fact of the George Floyd case is that it is not the only time it has occurred. In fact, we can bring it right back here to Avoyelles Parish and the death of Armando Frank."

Guillory said Floyd's death "lights a flame here in Avoyelles Parish. Mr. Frank's death is still a sore spot because we didn't get justice down here. The Frank case could serve as an example that following the system's process isn't working and hasn't worked in the past."

Guillory said he is not advocating public protests, and again stressed that violence and destruction are never an appropriate way to protest.

"I would say to all of those protesting that they need to get out and vote, vote for officials who will make the needed changes, instead of tearing up things and breaking things," he said, adding that there will be a "ballot box protest" in this parish in November.

Joseph Long, a Baton Rouge attorney representing Frank's family in a federal civil rights lawsuit, said that suit "is actively being litigated, and litigation takes time."

OTHER PASTORS

Other area pastors expressed calls for protests to remain non-violent and for communities to come together to address the underlying reasons for the unrest.

"I think non-violent protest is good, and this is for a good cause," Rev. Gary Ford said. Ford is pastor of Progressive Baptist-Marksville, Morning Glory Baptist-Lone Pine and New Light Baptist-Evergreen.

"God has commanded us to love one another," Ford said. "There is nothing wrong with non-violent protests, but the looting and burning is not a good thing.

"We need to come together as a people. God put us on this earth to work together," he continued. "We are not independent, but inter-dependent on one another."

Ford said all people should be treated equally and with respect.

"We are all brothers and sisters, no matter what race we say we are," he said. "We are one people. America needs to be one people. One nation, under

God."

"What can I say that has not been said," Rev. Billy Tingle said. Tingle is pastor of Marksville United Methodist Church. "A young black man was murdered. A white cop killed him. A black cop, a Hispanic cop and an Asian cop watched it happen, heard the young man's cries, and let him die. All four cops have now been charged in the case.

"Evil is alive and well in this world," Tingle continued, "and it cannot be defeated with more evil."

Tingle quoted Martin Luther King, noting that "darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

The solution to the current problem can be found in Matthew 22:40, Tingle noted: "Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This

is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself."

Tingle noted that people can be justifiably angry when they see evil, but must react appropriately.

"If you see injustice in the world, speak out, make your voice known," he said. "Jesus did so appropriately in addressing the politicians and religious leaders of his day, describing them as foxes and vipers. He even stood His ground and ran the unlawful out of his own house with a whip."

However, he noted that Christ also taught: "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God."

Tingle said that during this tense time, "wrap your arms around your brothers and sisters and mourn with them while also praying for righteousness, mercy, and peace. Tell them you love them and remember, as

Victor Hugo wrote, 'To love another person is to see the face of God.'"