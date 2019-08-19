Avoyelles Police Jury to begin Phase 2 of state-funded road projects in September

Contracts have been awarded and work on the next five state-funded road improvement projects in Avoyelles Parish should begin next month.

Avoyelles Parish Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon said the sections of the roads to be improved have been surveyed and marked for the contractor, Elliot Construction of Grand Coteau.

The parish received almost $1 million in state capital improvement funds three years ago. Phase I, which allowed for overlaying sections of Scroggs Road in Effie and Zion Hill in Mansura, were finished earlier this year.

Those roads receiving an asphalt overlay in this phase are Barron Road in Dupont, Bill Belt Road in the Bluetown community, Catfish Kitchen Road in Bunkie, Clemile Dauzat Road in Fifth Ward and South Live Oak Street in Simmesport.

Two roads originally included in Phase II were omitted due to a projected funding shortfall. Isaac Brouillette Road in Marksville and Rabbit Lane in Evergreen will be asphalted if the parish receives additional funds.

The Police Jury has applied for another multi-project state grant to continue its efforts to make meaningful improvements to the parish infrastructure.

The total cost of the five road projects is estimated at almost $400,000. To receive the state funds, the parish had to agree to pay 25 percent, or $100,000, of the construction costs.