Avoyelles Police Jury will pick up tree trash, but it may take awhile

One disadvantage of living in a fertile parish like Avoyelles is that what grows up can also be blown down.

Many trees were toppled by high winds when Hurricane Laura skirted Avoyelles Parish on Aug. 27. Avoyelles did not sustain anywhere near the devastation that parishes to the west and southwest did, but it left Avoyelles looking like a toddler's room on Christmas morning -- debris strown everywhere.

"I know there's a yard under there somewhere," one resident said as he surveyed a backyard covered with limbs, branches and twigs.

Police Jury President Kirby Roy said residents who are physically able to do so are encouraged to bring their limbs and debris to the parish trash dump in Mansura. This would help the parish serve residents who are not able to load and transport their trash to the Parish Barn site.

"We will pick up the trash and debris if they can put it at the curbside," Roy said. "Unfortunately, it could be several weeks before we can get to everyone."

Residents who pile trash up at the street side are reminded not to put the debris in the ditch and to make sure the pile does not obstruct the line of sight on the roadway that might be dangerous for traffic.

"It will take time to accomplish this task because the crew will most likely have to use a grabber and chainsaws to load the debris into a trailer," Roy said. "That's why we are asking those who are able to take their own trash to the dump to help us out and do so. Otherwise, we will pick up the trash as soon as we can."

Roy said elderly constituents have asked that parish employees cut up fallen trees on their property. He has had to tell them the Police Jury employees cannot do any work on private property. In addition to liability concerns, there are state laws that prohibit such action.

He said he hates to say "No," but "all we can do is pick up the trash at the curbside -- and it may take awhile to do that."