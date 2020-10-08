Avoyelles public schools canceled Friday

The Avoyelles Parish School Board has announced all schools and offices will be closed Friday, October 9 for Hurricane Delta.

A mass announcement was sent to all parents and guardians of Avoyelles Parish students via text messages. The notice read: "Due to the impending approach of Hurricane Delta, all APSB schools and offices will be closed Friday, December 9. Please stay safe."

For more information contact your local school or the Avoyelles Parish School Board at 253-5982.