Avoyelles restaurants prepare to reopen under 'Phase I' of COVID recovery plan

All across this parish and this state, people are talking about going back to their favorite restaurant for a nice, leisurely dine-in experience. "Eating out" isn't as much of a treat when the dinner is eaten at your own dining table.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this past Monday there will be some lessening of restrictions in the state's anti-COVID emergency order beginning Friday (May 15) and in place until June 1 -- including allowing restaurants to seat patrons for dine-in business. Seating will be limited to 25 percent of the building's capacity. Employees working around customers will have to wear protective face masks.

Louisiana -- especially New Orleans and its neighboring parishes -- was an early hotbed in the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. In recent weeks, the state has seen declines in new cases of the virus and the hospitalization rate has decreased, Edwards said.

“The people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced in order to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the governor said Monday.

A few local restaurant owners shared their views on the future of "eating out" and how the COVID crisis has affected them.

BERNARD’S CAJUN SEA-FRY

"We put in a drive-thru window when this first happened," Georgia Bernard said. She and husband James own Bernard'sCajun Sea-Fry in Cottonport. "We love it. The only good thing that has come out of the coronavirus has been this drive-thru."

Georgia said the restaurant has been busy throughout the emergency period. While some restaurants and other businesses had to lay off employees, she said Bernard's had to hire additional workers to keep up with the demand.

"I am fortunate to have such good workers who do such a good job and were willing to keep coming to work during this time to serve our customers," Georgia said.

She rewarded their dedication with a "pandemic T-shirt" as a reminder of the 2020 COVID crisis.

Prior to the governor's announcement, Georgia said Bernard's would reopen in compliance with any amendments to the emergency order.

"One thing is for certain, the minute the governor says we can open, James will open," she added with a laugh.

The restaurant took the opportunity of the take-out only service to do some remodeling inside.

"I think it should be finished by Friday," she said.

RABALAIS SEAFOOD

On the east side of the parish, Rabalais Seafood in Simmesport is gearing up for a heavy return of customers, and with possibly having to turn away hungry customers to meet the capacity guideline.

"I think people will come hard," Ray Rabalais said. "I will have to space them out. I can only seat 50 under normal conditions."

At 25 percent of capacity, that would limit dine-in to 12 customers. He said he might have to tell patrons to come back later to comply with the state regulations that have been handed down.Then again, he said, "some people will still be too scared to come out. It's a double-edged sword. We can't know what will happen. The only thing for certain is things will not get back to normal until this all passes."

Ray also said he was able to get through the "stay at home" order without laying anyone off.

"I had one employee who asked if she could take some time off because she was scared of the virus, so I let her," he said.

Business definitely suffered, and he said he could easily have reduced staff accordingly, but he chose not to.

"We're still here," Ray said. "People supported us with the to-go orders, or else I'd be done."

NANNY'S

Byron Juneau said his employees at Nanny's Restaurant in Marksville are eager to get back to work. He has had numerous customers tell him they are anxiously waiting for the restaurant to reopen.

“Every time I go to town, everyone asks me ‘When are you going to open,’" he said.

Juneau and his wife Maxine closed the restaurant shortly after the "stay at home"order was implemented. They have remained in their Belledeau home, except for an occasional trip to check on the freezers and mail at the restaurant.

“We have never seen anything like this,"Juneau said.

Nanny’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.