Avoyelles School Board candidates answer questions

Following are the answers of candidates in the upcoming Avoyelles Parish School Board elections. Today’s article looks at candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 5. Candidates in other districts will run in future editions. The election is Nov. 6. Early voting will be from Oct. 23-30.

The entire question will be printed in the first district’s answers. In the other districts, we will print only “Question 1,” Question 2,” etc.

In District 2, the incumbent is listed first. In the other districts, with no incumbents, candidates are listed alphabetically.

DISTRICT 1

Candidates: Marian Gonzales, Allen Holmes, Latisha Small

QUESTION 1:

We will get straight to the issue of additional charter schools in general and Red River Charter Academy in particular, since this has been portrayed as an underlying reason for several candidacies. What is your position on public charter schools -- either as part of the local public school system or as an independent state charter in the parish? Please include some supporting comments for your position.

Gonzales: For over 30 years I have educated citizens of Avoyelles Parish. I have and will always strive to promote and accept opportunities that are designed to increase every student’s academic success. When students are academically successful, they develop a sense of pride and a desire to become a productive citizen.

The future of our parish solely depends on our school system. I have lived in this parish all of my life. Maintaining the safety of our citizens is parallel to students’ academic success.

Research from the National Guard Youth Foundation shows that 67 percent of those incarcerated in state prisons failed to complete high school and 69 percent of local jail populations are made up of high school dropouts.

Not all charter schools share the same vision and the same goes for traditional public schools. A common vision that should be shared by all is to provide a high-quality educational experience that lasts forever.

My goal is to help attract the best talent and find the best curriculum for the students of Avoyelles Parish.

Holmes: The Red River Charter is an important issue in this general discussion and this year’s school board election. We must deal with improving it.

First, I will always be for the public school system.

A very famous man named Ralph Waldo Emerson of the 19th Century said “Build a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door” -- even if his house is in the middle of the forest.

A public Red River Charter School will be that path.

We already have a charter school, LaSAS, that is an “A” school. I will suggest that as a school board member.

Small: Charter schools do not fall under the same regulations as public schools. Therefore, even though most are funded with public money, they do not have to answer to the public when the school does not do what it’s intended to do for the students attending the school.

Charter schools have been sold to us as a way to give parents and students more choice. However, the choice is limited to students who meet specific criteria.

The average Avoyelles Parish school has a minority population of 49.7 percent, with some schools having as much as 80 percent of their population being minorities.

The charter schools have taken a large majority of the parish’s best students, while at the same time draining resources for those students left behind most of which are minorities or students with special needs.

The charter school in our parish has a minority population of 31 percent. Charter schools in our parish are being used to create legal segregation through the semblance of competition.

Charters aren’t fixing our parish’s education problems. In fact, it’s making them worse for the most marginalized students -- minorities and special education students. If we add another charter, these problems will only be amplified and our most at-risk students will be forgotten again.

QUESTION 2:

Is the local public school system “broken?” If so, what one or two major improvements would you seek to adopt to “fix” it? If not, what one or two areas of strength show why the school system is not “broken?”

Gonzales: Is the public school system broken? To some extent. The APSB, as are many districts, is functioning despite teacher shortages fueled by lack of competitive teacher salaries. The major agenda item I will work to implement is finding money to increase teacher salaries, thereby making APSB competitive with surrounding parishes.

Holmes: The public school system in Avoyelles Parish is not broken, but the parents and the teachers are.

We have needed to involve the public for the past 34 years.

We have a wonderful school system. The parents, the teachers, the janitors and the cooks are some of the best people in the world.

As a concerned citizen and as a person involved in the desegregation case, I had a responsibility to visit every school in the parish and spend 120 hours each year, for over 34 years.

When a school board member will send his or her children to a charter school that is not part of the public school system, only visits a school that is in his district or does not visit schools even though that person is elected to represent the school system -- that is the part of the school system that is broken.

Small: To say our system is broken in its totality is an inaccurate statement. Based on our parish’s School Performance Report Card, our schools continue to make progress in various areas.

However, because of the rising needs of the workforce and the state-mandated academic requirements, we have to double-up our efforts to make sure that our students are prepared for the challenges they face.

Education is ever-changing and the demand on our students are increasing yearly. In order to maintain higher standards in education, we must first recruit highly-effective teachers. Secondly, provide appropriate educator training and support.

Both quality recruitment and training are necessary factors essential to increased academic rigor and decreased teacher turnover. These are necessary components to maintaining students’ success.

Personally, as someone that will be voting on policies and regulations pertaining to all schools, I need to understand the climate and culture of schools not in my district.

I hope to collaborate with school administration, faculty and student body in order to make valid decisions that will be beneficial to all.

QUESTION 3:

Assuming the school system is declared “unitary” by the federal court before the elections, or at least soon after the new board takes office in January, what -- if any -- changes would you like to see made in the school system? Is the Avoyelles Parish School District desegregated to the extent that it meets the goal of providing an equal educational opportunity for all students regardless of race? If not, why and what else should be done?

Gonzales: The changes I would like to see implemented are increasing teacher wages and increasing funding for instructional resources and technology for classrooms in the district

Holmes: I’m in favor of the federal judge granting unitary status.

First of all, I have been involved in the litigation for many years to balance the ratios of white and black students. I couldn’t, and didn’t, tell the federal judge what remedy to apply.

I wasn’t in favor of closing local schools. Therefore, I believe, we should strive to reopen neighborhood K-6 schools in many communities where the schools were closed. We should look to Hessmer, Mansura, Fifth Ward, etc.

The solution to our failing schools is not to advertise our ranking in confusing charts. The solution is to bring schools back to the neighborhood.

Will that cost?

Yes, but this is a better investment in our youth.

Small: The idea of unitary status granted to the Avoyelles Parish School System is an exciting prospect. It demonstrates dedication to the success of all Avoyelles Parish students.

Currently, I feel that every student is afforded the same educational opportunities no matter the school they attend.

However, I believe that it is important that the school system adhere to the plant that has led to unitary status. As a school board member, it would be my duty to assure that we do not repeat the mistakes of our past.

I will make sure that funding is fairly appropriated so that all schools benefit from state, federal and local resources and decision-making equitable.

QUESTION 4:

Parental involvement and community involvement in the schools is generally considered necessary for a successful school and school district.

Do you believe the school district has sufficient parent/community involvement in the schools or this is an area needing improvement? Briefly explain your position with examples support the level is sufficient or suggestions on how to improve.

Gonzales: Parental and community involvement is always vital to a successful school. Research shows students with parents who are involved in their school have fewer behavior problems and are academically successful.

I know that our district’s teachers and administrators are working hard to increase parental involvement because it shows in the data.

While researching school performance scores for the past three years, I have noticed a steady growth in most of our schools’ performance scores. This is attributed to genuine hard work, great teaching and leadership. With an increase of parental involvement, our district can compete with some of the best districts in the state or even the country.

I believe that it is important to “meet people where they are.” Some parents may have had a bad personal experience in school or they do not feel they are capable of helping their children in school.

Whatever the case may be, we need to reach out to our parents and let them know that their child’s educational experience starts at home.

Just words of encouragement from them will make a difference in how their child views learning.

I would suggest parent forums where parents are allowed to express their concerns about the school. Another possibility is parent interest surveys for parents to complete that gives the teacher the areas where the parents would like to volunteer.

The last thing I would suggest is a simple kind heart and conversation. Through parent conferences, neighborhood roundups and advertising the great things taking place at our schools, parents will develop a “buy-in” and want to be a part of their child’s learning experience.

Holmes: Parents interested in community involvement, visit a school called Lafargue Elementary School, an A to B rate school. They have a parent, teacher and staff lunch where the parents bring food from their houses. The whole community is involved.

The parents meet the teacher and they are happy to help. It’s their concern for their school.

What if the parents at every school in the parish did this?

It’s the parents and the citizens who are responsible for the school.

We have a wonderful and dedicated superintendent that visits the school every week.

They are also there for support. We, the people, have to get involved.

Small: Anyone that follows social media observed some amazing school/community participation by several schools in the Avoyelles Parish School System.

Community support is a plus, but parental support is imperative, and there is not enough. Definite improvement needs to be made in this area.

When parents are involved in the educational experience, children thrive academically, behaviorally and socially.

It’s a win for both school system and the parents. Scores increase and behaviors decrease. The involvement fosters learning and builds discipline which is vital to a school’s success.

I plan to lend my support to Parent Teacher Associations as well as implement advisory boards for both parents and students. This will continue to bridge the communication divide by providing opportunities for stakeholders to be informed about policies and involved in decision-making that affects their child’s achievement.

Advocating, supporting and monitoring allow parents to take ownership of their child’s educational success while working collaboratively with the school.

QUESTION 5:

The need for additional funds to operate the school system -- pay raises, capital improvements, major maintenance costs, etc. -- is a major topic of conversation and a major issue facing the School Board over the next four years.

What taxes are needed and for what purposes (sales tax - pay raises, X-mill property for capital improvement bonds, etc.) ?

If you believe taxes are not needed, what cuts or other steps would you take to allow the School Board to meet the designated needs without raising taxes?

Gonzales: Taxes are not always the answer. The public trust is just not there in terms of garnering support for a new tax. Given the animosity recently surrounding this initiative, I think the Avoyelles Parish School Board will have to employ other measures -- grants, selling old properties, etc.

Holmes: Avoyelles Parish in 1986. I, Allen Holmes, filed a lawsuit to fix the school system. They had a budget of under $40 million. That total budget today with MFP money and local taxes is over $50 million.

In 1988, we had around 8,000 to 10,000 students. Today we have 5,400 plus.

I will never be for cutting teachers’ salaries in Avoyelles Parish. I will promise you that.

My job at International Paper Company was as equipment auditor and safety auditor. We looked at cost and operation. We didn’t cut anything. We improved operation.

A starting teacher in Avoyelles Parish has a starting pay with a bachelor’s degree of $34,000. She makes the lowest amount in Central Louisiana.

We have to improve that.

Small: In order to guarantee students’ success, our school system has to be competitive in recruitment. In order to achieve this goal, it is essential that we as taxpayers understand that an increase in funds will invariably increase quality educators.

With the lack of resources available in our parish, quite often, we have to bear the brunt of the responsibilities.

Along with the $1,000 pay increase promised by our governor, it is imperative that we exhaust all possible avenues of funding. This means that our citizens may be asked once again to ass a sales tax.

Remember, big pay outs reap big pay offs.

DISTRICT 2

Candidates: Darrell Wiley, “Lynn” Deloach

QUESTION 1:

Wiley: To answer this question honestly, you have to know that my mindset is that of a true public school traditionalist. I received a traditional public school education.

Two charter applications were presented to the school board and both opened in 2000. One school was locally accepted and operated while the other became state operated. Both were deemed “public” charters, and both are successful schools today.

Why is that?

I’ll present some facts and let you, the people, decide. Bear in mind, LaSAS is a Type 4 public charter school. It is governed by this local public school board but has an advisory board. It is the only Type 4 in the state.

Traditional public schools answer to the people, because they elect the board, can attend and speak out at meetings and, if not pleased with the results, vote for change.

Public charters are governed by their hand-picked executive boards, which are not accountable to the public. When a traditional public school loses a student to a public charter school, it now has less money but the same overhead. This could cost a child, maybe yours, the opportunity for a quality education.

This is what I base my service on -- representing those left behind.

By the way, your tax dollars go to both, whether your child benefits from either or not.

Deloach: Yes, I do like the charter concept, with all of the new and innovative ideas -- as long as it is under the arm of the school board. I don’t think that we can afford another independent public charter.

I was instrumental in developing LaSAS and served on its board of directors.

That is an amazing school and has done well.

This, however, is not my major reason for running.

QUESTION 2:

Wiley: I will admit there are some problems within our system, but by no means do I think it is broken.

Our teachers are underpaid, there are always maintenance issues and our transportation department is strained to the max. However, there is quality learning taking place because of the hard work of our central office personnel, our administrators, our faculties and our support personnel.

Overall, the school performance scores have continually grown since their incorporation in 2000. We are a “C” district, and we are not satisfied with that. There is much work going on to improve our scores.

I recall a study by an independent source from New York stating that despite the low tax burden in Avoyelles Parish, we are getting the most for our money when it comes to education.

Deloach: This is not a new endeavor for me as I have served on the board before. I served on the Education, Finance and Building & Lands committees several times.

While I was president of the board, we had to get the budget in alignment and use the reduction-in-force policy. I have seen some hard times in the past and I am very familiar with school board proceedings.

I don’t think the system is broken. Discipline is a major factor. I hear good things about Marksville High this school year.

I believe in developing new ideas with possibly a magnet school concept with one of our high schools, possibly with art and music or science and math.

Another possibility is a Career Development Center with another focusing on trade and industry, such as welding, carpentry, nursing and computer science.

We had the CDC in the ‘70s, which was a good concept even then, and was a very successful school.

All of these ideas could foster better disciplined behavior in the entire parish.

QUESTION 3:

Wiley: First, let me say that I am proud that I was part of the board that sought and fought for unitary status! It should have been achieved many years ago and maybe some hardships could have been detoured.

I believe desegregation was necessary, but it could have been achieved less harshly.

Desegregation inconvenienced many families, especially in the area of transportation. Many kids have had to catch the bus early in the mornings and return late in the evenings.

I would like for us to look at the possibility of setting up K-8’s, allowing the children to remain in their communities longer. I also would like to have each of the three public high schools (excluding LaSAS) specialize in specific areas of the curriculum. Each would have something to offer all types of students.

To ensure that all students would have the opportunity of a school that offers such things, I would like to see open enrollment in the three high schools.

To alleviate the busing issue, all students out of zone for such a school would be responsible for transportation to and from school.

Deloach: Even after unitary status is achieved or settled by the courts, there will need to be a constant effort in monitoring its status. We have focused on this for many years, so maybe we can move on with the education of all students in mind.

QUESTION 4:

Wiley: Tough question to actually pinpoint the responsibility of each party. I believe as a district we offer many opportunities for parental involvement. Some examples are the Student Progress Center, which enables a parent access to their child’s grades and assignments.

Another thing we started is the Parental Involvement Fair. Here we offer food and drink and show the positive things that are going on in our schools. It’s the parents’ responsibility to utilize these opportunities.

There are many extracurricular activities within each school that can always use parental involvement.

As a former educator, I believe there is no doubt there is a strong correlation between how good a school is academically and its parent involvement. So I believe our administrators should reach out as responsible leaders to our communities.

Parents should want to get involved and maybe offer some ideas on how parent/community relations can be improved.

It’s an area that needs to be constantly improved upon by both the district, the school itself and the parents!

Deloach: I am sure parental involvement is lacking in many schools. I know that it is very effective at Lafargue and LaSAS.

Where I teach, we have an active social media page. We send activities to the Chamber. We have things like movie night and a bingo for parents, and we reach out and do community service, even for the town.

QUESTION 5:

Wiley: I have the same problem with taxes as the next hard-working person. You have to pay whether or not you want to.

I personally lean toward a sales tax more than a millage increase because everyone has to pay. However, I will support and pay any tax that will raise our certificated personnel’s and support personnel’s salaries and maintain or update our facilities.

I say this because I was a public educator and I know that the school system is not solely dependent upon one type of service.

In my opinion, some may have higher priority, but the system as a whole cannot exist without anyone that works in the school system.

You cannot create factions within a school district by giving to some and not the others. All need some help.

A school to me is a lot like any team that I coached. Everyone has something to contribute and all have a role in whether or not it is successful. I believe the people are the ones who must decide if taxes are needed. That is why we vote on them.

As far as other options, whatever has to be done in order to guarantee a child’s education is what I’m for.

Deloach: The public doesn’t want to hear about taxes, but I would like to see a small tax -- even, maybe, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department -- to put a resource officer in every school.

It has to do with the times we live in. We need to have our children and staff safe.

Our system is not broken, but we must strive to renew the trust in the school board and school district, while striving to achieve a restored credibility in our district.

We must keep the standards high for all students in Avoyelles Parish.

DISTRICT 5

Candidates: Carolyn Bonton, Stanley Celestine

QUESTION 1:

Bonton: All children have a special hidden talent to be discovered. The public and charter schools are on two very different levels on how educators teach our children due to public schools not being properly funded.

There are many factors that affect student performance results. By comparing the teacher/student ratio, facility structure, resources per student population, standards enforcement and student turnover rates, we can draw a correlation to achieving results. These elements directly affect speed of progress or regress.

To be honest, it will require a blended system of public schools and public charter methodologies.

Public charter schools achieve greater results because children that are not able to keep up with the educational requirements leave to enter the public school system.

This creates a vacuum migrating students with high academic ability to the public charter system, which “flips” from lacking ethnicity diversity to lacking as academic diversity.

Celestine: I believe every child in Avoyelles Parish, regardless of geography or ability to pay, should have access to a high-quality education. Consistent with that belief – charter schools are public schools, and as the law outlines they are open to all children equally.

As a 2017 graduate of LaSAS, it would be hypocritical for me to not support charter schools. I support strong charter schools that foster innovation, offer specialized learning programs and give families choices. The type of governance – as part of the local school system or as an independent state charter school – is not important if the school delivers quality.

I do not support charter schools that aren’t held to a higher bar of showing improved student achievement and are allowed to conduct questionable practices.

In closing, I feel that this is an appropriate question to explain my relationship with Red River Charter Academy (RRCA).

Since 2015, I have served as a board member of RRCA. However, if elected to serve on the Avoyelles Parish School Board, I will recuse myself from any votes pertaining to RRCA.

As an ethical person, I will be committed to ensuring that there is no conflict of interest with my service to the board and my role with RRCA.

QUESTION 2:

Bonton: Yes, it is broken. I would like to see Common Core out of the public schools. The Traditional or Classical Method focused on the utilization of books and simple concepts by associating physical, visual and interaction with children to enhance learning.

Common Core methodology is confusing to children and parents.

Due to the large number of students in a classroom, educators have less time for one-on-one, therefore requiring parents to intervene as tutors.

However, many parents do not understand their children’s homework, thus increasing the levels of stress and frustration.

Celestine: It saddens me to say yes, our local school system is broken. Too many children attending public schools in Avoyelles are unable to meet the state standards of performance. While many efforts have been made to improve the quality of education in Avoyelles, the lack of transparency and innovation has led the public school system to not fulfilling the most basic promise to children or their families.

Board members need to solicit opinions from their constituents through various means to actually learn what the public thinks on important issues and financial decisions.

If elected, I am committed to analyzing all issues before making a decision on how to vote and will publicly state my opinion in time for my constituents to understand it.

In terms of lacking innovation, all of our public schools are required to be more alike than innovative. Many of our principals are young and innovative, but the district supervision of curriculum, technology and procedures does not allow a school to be different.

All of our students deserve the best that any school can offer. Why not try some pilot programs to see if they work?

It is time that we start supporting our teachers and principals in their efforts to push the traditional school model rather than limiting them.

QUESTION 3:

Bonton: Desegregation of schools has been a long journey. I believe that the foundation has been laid, however, unitary status should encourage educational diversity that reflects our community without the need for mandated intervention.

Benchmarks have been set, however, improvement must continue.

Unitary status should enable better funding disbursement throughout Avoyelles Parish.

Equal educational opportunity should focus on funding, curriculum and quality of programs. Students and educators require proper resources and settings to promote learning that creates opportunity.

It’s not about race, it’s about funding education and embracing cultural diversity.

Celestine: If the district has met all the "Green factors" satisfactorily, then legally it is unitary. As long as every student has the opportunity to get the education that they want and need, it is okay. However, to really achieve this, students will need to be able to go to the school that they want to attend according to what is offered.

Elementary schools all offer the same things, but in middle and high school it begins to vary.

Like in Rapides Parish, if we had an open enrollment process (this is different from a M-to-M transfer), students in grades 7th-12th could apply to attend a high school outside of their transportation zone. Each school would have a number of seats available. That keeps some schools from being drained and others over-crowded.

An area of concern for me is the magnet program at Bunkie Magnet High School.

From my understanding of last year’s mid-year report, it was highly recommended to the current school board that they continue to carry out their plans regarding the performing arts center at Bunkie Magnet High School. The center should be completed some time next year. It is important that this costly project will contribute to the design and implementation of a performing arts program meshed into all areas of the curriculum at Bunkie Magnet High School.

Part of the design process will need to include cultivating a sustainable and diverse talent market to carry out the program while also exploring models across the country.

Lastly, I think that as our district is on track to receiving unitary status, we should start dedicating human and financial resources to developing innovative programs that successfully improve outcomes for minority students who are most often denied opportunities.

QUESTION 4:

Bonton: This is an area needing improvement. To produce successful school district results, there must be a focus on respecting people, culture engagement and leadership. Parental, community and industry involvement creates a 360-degree assessment feedback system. Parents compare their past and current knowledge to children’s curriculum and community/business professionals -- elected and commercial -- provide information on skills required for job placement and career paths.

Parents and community teach our children how to respect and engage our culture, industry provides leadership and the education system provides methodology.

Celestine: The Avoyelles Parish Public School System does not have sufficient parent/community involvement in our schools and this is indeed an area needing improvement.

The only time parent/community involvement is discussed at the district level is during the annual parental involvement fair or when there’s a proposed tax on the ballot.

The Every Student Succeeds Act that replaced the No Child Left Behind Act in 2015 requires schools to focus on parent/community engagement rather than parent/community involvement.

What’s the difference?

According to the Education Trust, parent and community involvement is often more of a "doing to," while engagement is a "doing with."

With involvement, schools tend to lead with their mouth - generally telling parents what they should be doing. Engagement, on the other hand, has schools leading with their ears.

Our public school system has a love-hate relationship with parents and community members. When parents and community members become engaged, and begin to ask meaningful questions or offer ideas, they are easily viewed as pests and troublemakers.

This has to change.

QUESTION 5:

Bonton: Yes! If we continue to do things the same way, we will continue to get the same results!

There must be increased funding to achieve improvement. Taxes involve community participation.

We must better explain how these funds -- sales taxes, millages, etc. -- will progress both our children’s and society’s future via proper fund management.

Celestine: The addition of more taxes to support the Avoyelles Parish Public School System places a financial burden on the residents of Avoyelles, especially since the district has failed to achieve fiscal vitality and transparency.

Instead of proposing additional taxes or fighting for renewals, it is time that the public school system uses that same energy to implement a comprehensive approach to addressing long-term fiscal sustainability, make additional long-term reductions and make difficult but necessary decisions that keep kids and frontline staff first.