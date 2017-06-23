Avoyelles School Board hires ERS for schools study

Education Resource Strategies (ERS) has been contracted to prepare a report to help the Avoyelles School Board use its personnel and financial resources more effectively. The study is being funded with a state planning grant and will not cost the local board anything, Superintendent Blaine Dauzat told board members at the June 5 board meeting.

The board also authorized spending up to $25,000 from the board’s Reserve Fund to repair the roof of the former Hessmer High elementary building. That building currently houses the district’s alternative school for expelled/long-term suspended students.