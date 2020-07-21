Avoyelles School Board postpones start of schools to Aug. 26

Avoyelles Parish School District will begin its 2020-21 school year for students on Aug. 26, three weeks later than originally planned. Teachers will report to work Aug. 20 for additional training in conducting online classes for students taking part in the district's virtual program. The school year will end May 28 instead of May 20.

The School Board made that decision at a special meeting Monday (July 20).

While students will have the option of being 100 percent virtual, those opting for the "brick-and-mortar" option will be divided into two groups. Students whose names begin with A-I will attend school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those with names beginning with J-Z will attend Thursday and Friday. The group not in school will participate in the class via the computer device the district will provide every student.

The district will continue with its 4-day week, which makes Monday an off day.

Parents can register their children in the 100 percent virtual program today-Thursday (July 21-24), and next Tuesday (July 27).

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the delay will provide more time for the state to hopefully get out of the current spike in COVID-19 cases. It also gives the district more time to prepare for what is, and will be, a one-of-a-kind school year. A side benefit is that students, who will be required to wear masks in school, will be spared the often oppressive heat of early August.

