Avoyelles School Board takes two votes to pass 2020-21 budget

Concerns over a looming deficit, combined with figures showing the public schools have several uncertified teachers and depend heavily on luring retirees back to the classrooms, almost resulted in the Avoyelles Parish School Board failing to adopt a budget for the new fiscal year.

After the usually routine vote to adopt the proposed budget for 2020-21 failed on a 4-4 tie, Superintendent Blaine Dauzat was able to convince board members on the prevailing side -- the "No" votes -- to call for the issue to be reconsidered. The budget was unanimously adopted on the second try.

Board President Robin Moreau -- one of the "Nays -- said adopting the budget doesn't mean the underlying concerns have been resolved.

"We will be bringing this back the committees for further discussion," Moreau said.

The school system is facing a deficit of over $1.3 million. That is nothing new for the school district, which has had projected deficits at the beginning of school years in the past only to see that deficit either significantly reduced or even turn into a surplus before the end of the year.

"We are in an unprecedented time, so I have no idea what will happen," Finance Director Mary Bonnette said. "We will be monitoring the budget closely to see what effect COVID is having on costs. Hopefulle we could get additional federal relief."

Bonnette said the district ended the 2019-20 budget year with a $10.6 million reserve, so the School Board can cover the projected deficit and still have almost $9.3 million in reserve at the end of this budget year.

Moreau said there is no danger of the School Board spending more than it has in the bank to pay the bills. The district has a healthy reserve that it can dip into to pay for emergencies, special projects and budget overruns. Such actions aren't really frowned upon unless they become an annual habit.

Moreau said he isn't opposed to using reserves to cover a year-end deficit if it can't be avoided, but the board needs to be more disciplined in how it spends its money to avoid having to go back to the reserves in the future.

During the budget debate, it was noted there are several non-classroom teaching positions in schools that are filled by certified teachers.

"Instead of putting an uncertified teacher in front of those students, we should use the people we have to put as many certified teachers as possible in the classrooms," Moreau said.

That suggestion brought complaints from principals and others attending the meeting, who said the positions targeted -- instructional coaches, deans of students and administrator's assistants and possibly assistant principals -- are beneficial and needed as part of the overall educational program. Administrator's assistants are teachers who are acting in the role of an assistant principal but have not completed requirements for certification as an administrator.

With school about to start on Aug. 26, the school district has 264 classroom teachers. Of that number, 224 are fully certified to teach in Louisiana. There were six vacant positions as of the board meeting on Aug. 4, Assistant Superintendent Thelma Prater said.

There are 34 "uncertified" teachers, but all of those have college degrees and are working toward state certification -- 17 with "temporary authority" certificates, 14 with a "practicioner's license" and three who are certified in another state and working on obtaining a Louisiana certificate, Prater noted.

Of the 224 certified teachers currently on staff, 18 are retirees who have returned to the classroom until a new certified teacher can be hired.

There are five instructional coaches and one dean of students. There are 10 principals, 10 assistant principals and three administrator's assistants. One administrator's assistant teaches a half-day and is in the office a half-day.

The administrative makeup in the schools calls for a principal and assistant principal in the six elementaries and LaSAS High, a principal and two assistants.

Moreau said he will send the issue to Finance Committee to look at the impact the non-teaching certified positions have on the budget. The Education Committee may be asked to look at the issue from the academic program standpoint. He said that re-look may not happen until a month or so, but it needs to happen.

Assuming nobody's opinions are altered and the 4-4 split in the original vote holds, newly appointed board member Jill Guidry will be thrust into the spotlight as a deciding vote.

She was named to the board at the Aug. 4 meeting to fill the seat vacated when Van Kojis resigned. She will not join the other eight until the committees meet on Aug. 18.

Following the Aug. 4 meeting, Guidry said she will be closely reviewing the budget and other issues likely to be brought up for discussion and action later this year.

The School Board's financial concerns could get considerably worse if the anti-tax sentiment in the past few years continues when voters are asked to renew a 1/4-cents sales tax and 10-mill property tax on Dec. 5. Both taxes are dedicated to supporting salaries and benefits of school district teachers, administrators and support personnel.

The sales tax generates about $1 million a year and the property tax provides a little over $1.5 million a year.

Avoyelles Parish teachers are reportedly the lowest paid in the state. Avoyelles Parish also has one of the lowest levels of local tax support among the state's 68 parish and city public school districts.

The National Center for Education Statistics's report on Avoyelles Parish said 60 percent of revenues are from the state with 23 percent from local sales and property taxes and 16 percent in federal funds. That report said 55 percent of the $9,744 per-pupil expenditure is spent directly on instructional costs. The next largest area of expenditure is in operational costs and food services with 25 percent. Administrative costs account for about 11 percent of the per-pupil expenditures and 9 percent pays for student and staff support costs.

Another report based on NCES analysis noted Avoyelles is 63 out of 68 in overall per-pupil expenditures -- meaning only five school districts spend less per student than Avoyelles. Census Bureau statistics show Avoyelles' average household annual income of $38,077 ranks it 46th out of the 68 school districts.