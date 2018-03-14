Avoyelles students participate in nation wide “Walk Out”

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 12:30pm Tiffany Trichell
Avoyelles High holds “Walk Around”

Some Avoyelles Parish High students have participated in the nation-wide 17 minute “Walk-Out.” According to reports from the parish, Bunkie High had 10 students walk out and LaSAS had 60 walk out for the 17 minutes.

Avoyelles High held a “Walk Around” at the Moreauville Walking Track in front of the school. The program at Avoyelles was held in honor of those students and faculty who were killed at a school shooting in Florida.

No students at Marksville High or Avoyelles Public Charter School were seen participating.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2018