Avoyelles students participate in nation wide “Walk Out”

Some Avoyelles Parish High students have participated in the nation-wide 17 minute “Walk-Out.” According to reports from the parish, Bunkie High had 10 students walk out and LaSAS had 60 walk out for the 17 minutes.

Avoyelles High held a “Walk Around” at the Moreauville Walking Track in front of the school. The program at Avoyelles was held in honor of those students and faculty who were killed at a school shooting in Florida.

No students at Marksville High or Avoyelles Public Charter School were seen participating.