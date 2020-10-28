Avoyelles' Wednesday morning Zeta update

It looks like Avoyelles Parish can breathe easier as a fast-moving Hurricane Zeta is expected to hit near Houma at 5-6 p.m. 81 mph winds and almost 100 mph gusts. The storm will then head over New Orleans and Slidell and be in Tennessee by early Thursday morning.

Zeta could briefly become a Category 2 hurricane this afternoon as it speeds across the open Gulf.

While Avoyelles is forecast to receive 1-2 inches from the storm, Zeta could be the worst weather event of the season for New Orleans. The other hurricanes and tropical storms steered away from the Crescent City. Zeta will be strolling down Canal Street.

Southeast parishes are being told to expect power outages, flooding and property damage from Zeta. Conditions are projected to deteriorate quickly late Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening as Zeta moves across the "toe of the boot" into Mississippi and then continues northeast. Weathermen say Zeta could merge with a cold front from the Southwest to bring heavy rain, high wind gusts along its route and even heavy snow to Northeast states.