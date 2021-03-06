Baby born at Marksville nursing home

For nine months, Agnes Bradford was expecting the birth of her child. In fact, she was expecting the baby to be born on March 1, when labor was scheduled to be induced. She had given birth before, so she knew what to expect.

It could be said that little O'riana Valley McKinley "exceeded expectations" by deciding to enter this cold world on her own terms, in her own time and in a very unexpected location.

Her point of entry was Valley View Health Care Facility -- what is usually called a "nursing home" -- in Marksville. She decided she didn't want to wait to March 1, and made her appearance on Feb. 26.

'WILD EXPERIENCE'

"It was a very wild experience," Valley View Administrator Jeff Caubarreaux said. "This is the very first time this has ever happened here. I've been in this business for 30-plus years and I have never heard of a baby being born at any other long-term care facility."

Caubarreaux praised his entire staff for jumping into action to address the unexpected emergency in the parking lot.

"They were coming to Valley View to bring some supplies to one of our employees," Caubarreaux said. "When the worker went out to meet them, Ms. Bradford got out of the vehicle and appeared to be in labor. Our worker ran in to tell nursing staff what was going on and to get a wheelchair so we could bring her in until the ambulance arrived."

He said there was no time to use the wheelchair as "Baby Valley" -- named in honor of the Valley View staff -- decided the time was right.

"Our excellent staff was there to help manage the crisis at the time," Caubarreaux said. "Everyone from senior nurses to housekeepers responded. Staff held up blankets for privacy purposes. They did everything they could.

"If this was going to happen anywhere outside of a hospital," Caubarreaux continued, "it is fortunate that it happened where there were medical professionals who knew what to do."

Jovaughn Augustine, Bradford's cousin, said he agreed to drive to the nursing home. When Bradford said she might be in labor, he thought she was joking. When they got to the nursing home and he realized his cousin was about to have the baby, he drove off after she got out of the vehicle. He came back a few minutes later, in time for the delivery.

In a posted video, Augustine said one of the Valley View staff asked him if he would catch her if she fainted. He told her, "We can't catch each other."

After the delivery, someone asked him, "Are you the father?"

"I'm not the father," he responded. "I'm the cousin."

MOTHER, CHILD DOING WELL

Caubarreaux said there were so many staff members involved that it is impossible to single out any in particular. He said those who worked to safely deliver the baby girl included Director of Nursing Amy Dibble, Treatment Nurse Erica Benjamin, Social Services Director Shontel Juneau and LPN Donna Guillot.

"This is certainly not something that usually happens here," Dibble said. "When we received notice that a member of the community was experiencing an unexpected timing for her baby's birth, everyone went to assist to the best of their ability -- to provide care and privacy throughout the process."

Asked if there was any staff member who could be said to have been "in charge" of the delivery, Dibble laughed and said, "the baby was in charge. The rest of it was a team effort."

Dibble said the facility's residence were pleased to hear the news of the birth and the staff's efforts.

"So often in my case I am called upon to assist someone at the end of their life," Juneau said. "It was a blessing to be there and be part of the beginning of a new life."

Ambulance attendants assisted with the end of the delivery and took the mother and infant to Avoyelles Hospital. They were later transferred to Rapides Women's and Children's Hospital. They were released home in good condition.

Caubarreaux said there was more than just trained and compassionate professionals at work in the parking lot that Friday -- and everyone involved knows it.

"Things can go sideways so fast in a situation like that," he said. "Things can go so wrong so quickly. Thank God it was a good delivery and the mother and child were safe.

"On behalf of Valley View, our parent organization Plantation Management Co., and our wonderful staff, we wish this family, and especially that beautiful child, all the best."