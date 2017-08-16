Bennett says 'No' to 'other crimes' evidence in Greenhouse case

Jurors in Norris Greenhouse Jr.’s murder/attempted murder trial will be able to hear testimony from the then-girlfriend of one of his alleged victims, but the state will not be able to present witnesses to build a case of a “pattern of behavior” to support the prosecution’s theory of motive in the case, a judge ruled after a hearing today.

12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett ruled against the state in its motion to introduce evidence of previous “bad acts and crimes.”

However, he will allow the testimony of Megan Dixon, who was Chris Few’s girlfriend in November 2015 when Greenhouse and fellow Marksville City Marshal’s deputy Derrick Stafford fired a total of 18 bullets into Few’s vehicle following a “slow speed” chase through Marksville. Few was seriously wounded and his 6-year-old son Jeremy Mardis was killed in the Nov. 3, 2015 shooting.

Greenhouse is set to be tried for 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder on Oct. 2. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter and sentenced to a total of 40 years after a two-week trial in March.

WRITTEN RULING

In a three-page written reason for his ruling, Bennett wrote that the “allegations made by the State of Louisiana as to the behavior of Norris Greenhouse Jr. are simply allegations.

“However, even assuming the state could prove by clear or convincing evidence that these bad acts and/or other crimes occurred, they simply have no probative value in a court wherein a defendant is charged with 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder,” Bennett added.

Bennett said Dixon will apparently provide testimony concerning her relationship with Greenhouse “and presumably the relationship of the defendant (Greenhouse) with Christopher Few.”

He said that even though some of Dixon’s testimony could be considered by some to be “other crimes evidence,” it is relevant to the case at trial.

‘The testimony of Megan Dixon insofar as it pertains to her relationship with this defendant and Christopher Few certainly is relevant to the proceeding, not as ‘other crimes evidence,’ but as relevant evidence,” Bennett continued.

“It is quite clear that Megan Dixon’s testimony concerning her relationship with this defendant and any bearing that it may have on the acts of that night certainly is admissible.”

Defense attorney George Higgins III has said for several months that the state’s attempt to introduce allegations of sexual misconduct by Greenhouse in the past was not relevant to this case and the accusations were unfounded and “bogus.”

Higgins had once said the introduction of such accusations was more “prejudicial than probative” -- attorney-speak meaning it is more likely to create an unfavorable bias against the defendant than it is to uncover any evidence pertinent to the case.

The state had hoped to produce a parade of women witnesses to testify that Greenhouse used his position of authority as a law enforcement officer to seek sex from them. At least one woman was expected to testify that Greenhouse raped her.

Greenhouse has never been charged with any other crime, although he was disciplined for “conduct unbecoming an officer” in connection with one of the allegations when he was an Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“We are pleased with the rulings today,” Higgins said Wednesday afternoon. “It is what we expected. We always knew the ‘other crimes’ evidence was totally inadmissible.”

TWO MOTIONS DENIED

Bennett denied two defense motions earlier in the week, which sought to prevent the prosecutors from relying on the legal principles of “transferred intent” and “principal to a crime.”

Bennett ruled those laws are appropriate in Greenhouse’s trial.

“Transferred intent” means that if a person intends to kill one person but kills another person instead, the “intent to kill” transfers from the intended victim to the actual victim.

The law of “principal” states that all participants in a crime are equally guilty of the results of that crime, even if they were not directly responsible themselves. For example, if two people shoot at a person but one person misses the target, that person is still as guilty as the one who shot the victim.