Beta expected to dump 3-5 inches of rain on Avoyelles Thursday

Although only a "tropical rainstorm," Beta dumped up to 15 inches of rain on the Houston area over a three-day period as it seemed to almost hover off the Texas coast.

It is currently approaching Beaumont and Lake Charles, resulting in flash flood warnings in areas of Louisiana that have already received four inches of rain from the storm and can expect another four inches. Tornado warnings, including two in Avoyelles Parish Wednesday, have also been issued in connection with the storm.

Forecasters predict Beta will dump 3-5 inches of rain on communities as it makes its way east through Louisiana and Mississippi today and Thursday.

Beta is expected to pass through Avoyelles Parish Thursday morning with sustained winds of 23 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Avoyelles Parish Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said Beta is expected to pass right over us. It is expected to be only a rain event. I believe we will be okay. We are projected to receive 3-5 inches of rain. We can handle that if it is like it is today -- rain a while, stop, then rain again. Where we have problems is if we get that amount of rain in a short time period."

Avoyelles has been receiving steady, but intermittent, rains all day Wednesday.