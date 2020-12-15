Buffalo Bills defensive tackle family holds Christmas Toy giveaway Saturday

On Saturday, December 19, Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills will be Hosting a Christmas Toy Giveaway at the Holy Ghost Catholic School Gym from 10 am-Noon, or until supplies last. Children must be present to receive a gift. While Ed will not be present due to him having a football game that evening, he has assembled a team of elves that will be spreading holiday cheer. With Ed having strong roots in Louisiana, he wanted to make sure to give back to the community where he spent most of his childhood summers. Ed is the son of Ed Oliver, Sr. (Marksville, Louisiana) and Dana Baker (Houston, Texas).

At 9:30 am Ed’s mother and father will be making a check presentation on his behalf to the Marksville Fire Station and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s office.

Edward Oliver is a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He played college football at the University of Houston. In 2017, Oliver's sophomore season, he was selected to the Walter Camp All-American First Team and won the Outland Trophy, presented to the nation's top interior lineman. In 2019, Ed was drafted in the first round as the 9th overall pick of the Buffalo Bills.

Attached is the flyer regarding the upcoming event. If you would like more information regarding the upcoming Toy Giveaway or Media requests, please contact SURGE Marketing Group, LLC, alayna.surge@gmail.com or 318-359-9114.