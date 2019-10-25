Bunkie City Council focuses on seeking grants

Most of the recent Bunkie City Council meeting was spent discussing grants and donations. In the bad news category, Mayor Bruce Coulon delivered the disappointing news that Bunkie’s application for a large Community Development Block Grant for more sewer system improvements was denied.

That was followed by notice the city also failed to get a Delta Regional Authority grant for a downtown renovation project for a building donated to the city earlier this year.

The council approved submitting two applications for small state grants. The first is for a Local Government Assistance Program grant to purchases Tasers and mobile radios for the Police Department and new hydrants for the Fire Department.

WATER METER LOCKBOX

The second was for a Community Water Enrichment Fund grant to purchase water meter lockboxes and valve covers.

The requested items will allow residents and business owners to easily turn off their water at the meter box in the event of a leak. The department has been replacing broken meters with this equipment, but has not initiated a concerted replacement program.

At this time, water customers without the lockbox and valve have to wait for Water Department employees to arrive with a special tool to turn off the water.

The council also approved “donating” $5,000 from the city’s General Fund and $5,000 from the Airport Fund to improve its chances of receiving a DOTD Division of Aviation capital improvement grant.

The airport improvement funds are awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants get an extra point for every $1,000 they put up toward their project.

Coulon said it is hoped the extra 10 points will be the difference in receiving the grant to install an electronic access security gate.

The gate will cost $44,000.

The council was also informed that Cleco has donated 10 mobile data computer terminals, with software and accessories, for the Police Department.

Police Chief Scott Ferguson said the equipment will allow information to be sent directly to and from the patrol cars, such as license plate checks and warrant information.

POLICE PERSONNEL

In other action, the City Council approved 15 Police Department personnel recommendations from Ferguson.

Those recommendations were to hire two part-time patrolmen and two part-time dispatchers, to reclassify a part-time patrolman to a part-time dispatcher and to remove 10 department employees.

Among those removed was Tim Gilbert, whose promotion from part-time patrolman to full-time narcotics detective sparked a dispute between three aldermen and Ferguson earlier this year. Two months ago, Gilbert was reclassified to part-time.

Ferguson told the council that some of the dismissals were needed because the employees had found other positions. Others were being removed because they were unable or unwilling to work enough shifts per month to remain on the auxiliary list.

In other business, the council noted Trick or Treating will be allowed in the city from 5:30-7:30 on Oct. 31. A Haunted House will be at the fire station and various churches and organizations will have a community trick-or-treating event around the Haas Auditorium pavilion.