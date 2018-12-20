Bunkie City Council ok’s Police Department personnel changes

The revolving door at the Bunkie Police Department was in full swing at the City Council meeting on Dec. 13.

Police Chief Scotty Ferguson recommended 15 personnel changes for council approval and 14 were approved.

The council approved hiring three auxiliary patrolmen -- Louatez Wilson, Timothy Gilbert and Herbert Riche -- and two auxiliary dispatchers -- Prytania Christmas and John Daigrepont.

Three officers were reclassified. Christopher Knight was moved from an auxiliary to a full-time patrolman/detective. Trinity Tippit was moved from auxiliary to full-time dispatcher and May Dupas was moved from full-time to auxiliary dispatcher.

The council approved Ferguson’s recommendation to dismiss six BPD employees and did not approve one recommended removal.

In other action the council reappointed Fire Chief Joey Frank to be Bunkie’s representative on the Avoyelles Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 Board of Commissioners, to serve from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021.