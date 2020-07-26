Bunkie Magnet Beta Club wins national honors

Bunkie Magnet's Beta Club members weren't going to let a little thing like a global pandemic keep them from taking their state convention honors on the road to the national convention.

The club took home 1st place in two group projects and fourth place in an individual category.

While the national Beta Convention was canceled due to COVID-19, the show did go on with schools from around the country submitting their state-winning projects and performances by video.The club won 1st place in the performing arts category with a few scenes from The Wizard of Oz.

Beta sponsor Kaitlyn Glorioso said co-sponsor Katelyn Hillman worked with the students every day from August until the state Beta convention in January to create the award-winning performance.

The other two club faculty sponsors areStar Higginbotham and Leta Fletcher.

The school also won 1st place for its campaign skit. Grace Quirk, a senior this year, won her bid for state Beta secretary with the skit. She did not win at the national level, but the skit did.

In the individual honors, Isabelle Vasquez, a junior this year, took 4th place in jewelry for her handmade necklace and bracelets. Her efforts actually beat those at the state level, where she placed fifth.

The national honors indicate the school's recently enhanced performing arts magnet program could be paying dividends in more than just the drama department.