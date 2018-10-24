Dalvin Hamilton and Francis Keller, Jr.
Bunkie PD searching for 2 suspects in different shootings
The Bunkie Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects wanted for two different shootings earlier this year.
Francis Keller jr., 21 is wanted for a shooting in May at the Augustine Apartments on East Church Street.One person was shot in the hip, and another in the hand.
The second is Dalvin Hamilton, 19, wanted for a shooting in June on Williams Street. One person was injured and brought to Bunkie General Hosptial
BPD is searching for Hamilton for assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of justice. Keller is wanted for attempted second degree murder, riot and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Other suspects were arrested in both cases, however police are still searching for these two men. If you have any information you are asked to call BPD at (318) 346-2664, or your local police department.