Candidates forum set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Bunkie City Hall Annex

Candidates for Bunkie City Council District 3 and the 5th Congressional District will hold a forum at 6 p.m. Thursday in Bunkie City Hall Annex to discuss issues and answer questions from voters.

The event is sponsored by the Community Leaders, a group of concerned citizens in Bunkie.

The four council district candidates in the March 20 special election are expected to attend, organizer Chris Robinson said. Some, but not all, of the congressional district candidates have said they will attend the forum.

Candidates for the council seat are Kenny Hazelton, Kendricks Johnson, George Pepis and Anthony Clay Whittington.

There are 12 candidates for the 5th Congressional District position won by Luke Letlow on Dec. 5. Letlow died from COVID-19 on Dec. 29, a few days before he was to be sworn into office. Letlow's widow, Julia, is considered to be the front-runner in that race.

There is still time for eligible individuals to register to vote online at geauxvote.com. Deadline for online voter registration is Feb. 27. Those wishing to vote by mail in the March 20 election must request the ballot by March 16. Mail-in ballots must be received by the Registrar of Voters by March 19. Early voting will be held in the Registrar's Office on the second floor of the parish courthouse in Marksville on March 6, 8-13.