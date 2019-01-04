Cara Descant, caring and inspiring

Cara Descant

13 years old.

Cara's teacher Brandi Lee was quoted on KATC remembering how caring Cara was.

She was a Teachers Dream Child... she was straight A student. She was a person who would always put everyone else first.

"She would stay in at recess and sew dresses for Haiti children" She was that kind of person. She was make things for the nursing home residents. She was inspiriting. She would leave little notes on my desk inspire me. I am the teacher who was suppose to be inspiring her and there she was insprigin me.