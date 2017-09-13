Center Point stand off ends with no injuries

The subject of this morning's standoff with law enforcement officers in Ward 1 of Avoyelles Parish has ended with no injuries, Sheriff Doug Anderson said.

"Everyone is safe," Anderson said.

The incident began after 10:30 a.m. today at a residence on La. Hwy 454, between Effie and Center Point. Two hostages were temporarily taken and released. Shots were reportedly fired at one or more APSO deputies while the suspect was barricaded in the home. No one was injured in the incident.