Charges could be upgraded in Bunkie shooting case

A man who was shot Friday (Nov. 27) night has been declared "brain dead" but is on life support until his donated organs can be retrieved, Avoyelles Coroner Dr. James Bordelon said.

Bordelon said the man received a single gunshot wound to the head Friday night. He is an organ donor, but due to a backlog the organs could not be harvested until later this week.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson said the report of the shooting came in around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Shedrick Wiley, 41, of Bunkie was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Ferguson said no details can be released at this time since the case is still under investigation. However, he said charges against Wiley could be upgraded after the victim is declared deceased. He is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Bunkie P.D. at 318-346-2664.

Wiley was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 in Marksville where he is being held under $700,000 bond.

OTHER CRIMES

In an unrelated incident, Ferguson said police are seeking the public's assistance in obtaining information concerning an armed robbery at the Bayou Station in Bunkie, also on Friday night. He said an hour after Bunkie officers began investigating that incident, "we received a call from Marksville Police about an armed robbery of a convenience store there. The suspect matches the description of the suspect for the Bunkie robbery, so they could be connected."

BPD has also posted a request for the public's assistance in gathering information concerning a shooting incident that occurred on Nov. 23 on North Elm Street.

Ferguson said the public's help in a Nov. 20 shooting at the EZ Shop in Bunkie resulted in a suspect being arrested within 15 minutes.

Tamarkus Daniels, 30, of Bunkie was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute. He is in Detention Center #1 under $520,000 bond.

Ferguson said the case is still under investigation and any information from the public would be appreciated.