Charles Mayeux guilty of second degree murder

Former Evergreen Police Chief Charles Mayeux was found guilty Friday (Sept.1) of the 2nd degree murder of his wife in March 2015.

Conviction of 2nd degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

12th Judicial District Judge William “Billy” Bennett will officially sentence Mayeux on Sept. 12.

The jury took a little less than 90 minutes before returning the verdict Friday evening. The jurors were out for one hour when they came in and asked the court to explain the difference between 2nd degree murder and manslaughter. After another 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned the guilty verdict of 2nd degree murder.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Kelly was lead prosecutor in the case. Assistant District Attorney Tony Salario made up the other half of the prosecution team.

Allen L. Smith III handled Mayeux’s defense.