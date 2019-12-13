Christmas at the Courthouse

One of the largest crowds in recent memory filled Courthouse Square this past Thursday to officially welcome the start of the Christmas season in Avoyelles Parish.

While there had been a few parades and other events prior to the lighting of the courthouse decorations, the annual ceremony in downtown Marksville is considered to be a parishwide celebration to begin the holidays.

Christmas is about children, and they were well represented.

A large number of youngsters played in the front of the courthouse, running and laughing.

One toddler, in true toddler fashion, refused to lie down on the blanket her mother had carefully spread out on the grass. She gathered up her blanket and spread it out herself, on the bricks, and settled in for a little rest before Santa arrived.

A model train scene in the window of the Computers 911 business attracted a crowd of children and their parents and grandparents.

VISION OF THE FUTURE

Main Street Marksville president Jacques Goudeau asked the crowd to imagine a holiday scene in the future with a vibrant downtown business district.

He said that vision can come true with dedication and hard work. It has come true in many other small, rural communities across the nation, Goudeau added.

Goudeau has recently purchased the Raymond’s Department Store building, and had it open for the evening with hot chocolate and Santa to visit with the children.

Police Jury President Kirby Roy did the honors of turning on the lights of the courthouse Christmas tree and other decorations.

A short while later, the star of the show made a grand entrance, much to the delight of the kiddies -- and probably, by that time, to the relief of the adults who had been riding herd on the excited children.

Choirs sang holiday favorites as those who came out visited with friends, shared Christmas memories and strolled around the Square to enjoy the decorations.

Some of the long-vacant buildings did not join the festive atmosphere.

Like individuals who feel they have been forgotten by friends, families and others, they just didn’t seem to be in the holiday mood.

Maybe things will change and they will be part of a festive holiday wonderland next year.