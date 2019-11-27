Christmas events in Avoyelles begin this week

Several Christmas season events will be held in the next few days, and more will follow before the "big day." Here are Avoyelles Parish events that we have been told about.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

7 p.m.- Cajun Santa 5K Run/Walk, Hessmer

The Cajun Santas 5K “Christmas Lights” Run/Walk will be held Wednesday evening, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The race will begin at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, located at 3659 Main Street in Hessmer.

Participants are asked to wear their best Christmas attire and lights.

Cajun Santas is a newly formed Avoyelles Parish non-profit organization. All funds generated from the walk/run will be used to provide gifts to underprivileged children in Avoyelles.

On site registration will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per participant. For more information visit the Cajun Santas 5K Facebook page.

Sunday, Dec. 1

1:30 p.m.- Christmas parade, Hessmer

The Hessmer Christmas parade line up will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the Rateau Center next to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. The parade will travel down La. Hwy 115 to the old Hessmer High School grounds.

The Christmas event is free to join and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information call 563-4511.

4 p.m.- “Christmas on the River,” Simmesport

“Christmas on the River,” in Simmesport will be held Sunday, Dec. 1.

The annual Christmas parade will be held at 4 p.m. followed by the lighting of the town Christmas tree at 6 p.m. at Leo Ehrhardt Central Park. Residents of Simmesport are invited to come and place a memorial ornament on the tree.

Gumbo will be sold by the Simmesport Volunteer Fire Department. For more information visit www.simmesportla.com or call 941-2493.

2 p.m.- Moreauville Christmas in the Park

The Village of Moreauville’s “Christmas in the Park” will begin at 2 p.m. next Sunday (Dec. 1). The Christmas parade will begin at 2 p.m. with line up at 1 p.m. Booths will be located around the Moreauville Walking Track for arts and crafts, face painting, sales of food, produce and like-new garage sale items.

The route begins at the Union Bank on La. Hwy 1, travel down Bayou des Glaises Street, turn at the village hall on Main St. and end at Avoyelles High School.

Santa will arrive in the park shortly after the parade.

The village invites area school bands and choirs to participate in the parade and perform in the park.

There will be a spectacular fireworks display at about 6 p.m.

For more information on setting up a booth, participating in the parade or on the event itself, contact the Moreauville Village Hall at (318) 985-2338.