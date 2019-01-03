Church group van accident in Florida

According to local Facebook postings, a terrible four vehicle accident in Florida this afternoon may involve an area church van carrying local citizens on a Disney World area trip.

It is not clear if the van was actually in the accident or just close by.

KAPB is reporting the death toll on an accident has reached 7, but authorities have not identified any markings on the vehicles which collided with two 18 wheelers.

Authorities also have not yet released any names.

The accident was reported at 3:42 Eastern Time this afternoon. The southbound portion of the interstate has been closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

From Florida Highway Patrol as of 10:17 CDT:

I-75SB [MM394] x[MM394] [ALACHUA]

DispatchTime: 15:42

ArriveTime: 15:42

Notes: ALL NORTHBOUND LANES ARE OPEN, SOUTHBOUND LANES CLOSED, FOLLOW DETOUR SIGNS