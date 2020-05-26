The Class of COVID

This month 395 Avoyelles Parish students graduated as the Class of 2020.

Most of the parish's graduates were in the four public school system's high schools.

Marksville High had the largest class with 118. Bunkie Magnet had 70 graduates and Avoyelles was close in third with 69. LaSAS, a charter school within

the Avoyelles Parish School District, had 62 graduates.

The four schools conducted "individual graduations" last week in which each senior walked the same aisle and crossed the same stage as they would have done in a traditional commencement ceremony. They were allowed up to six family members to witness and share the culmination of 13 years of hard work in completing their high school education.

APSD Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the high schools' staff "did an excellent job" of making the non-traditional graduation special and personal for the students and their families.

"Some said this was better because they didn't have to listen to all of the boring speeches," Dauzat said with a laugh. "We are making the best out of a tough situation. We're making lemonade out of lemons."

Avoyelles Public Charter School had 52 graduates this year. Graduates were allowed three vehicles carrying family members and friends to watch them receive diplomas on an outdoor stage.

St. Joseph Catholic High School had 15 graduates and there were two graduates from Nazarene Christian Academy. There was also an Avoyelles student who graduated from the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches.

In addition to those "brick and mortar" schools, two online charter schools graduated seven Avoyelles Parish seniors -- one from Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy and six from University View Academy.