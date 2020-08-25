Cleco mobilizes 1,800 workers from 11 states to prepare for Hurricane Laura

Cleco Power has brought in 1,300 distribution line mechanics and vegetation specialists from 11 states to help approximately 500 Cleco employees handle any emergencies caused by Hurricane Laura this week.

“With a combined work force of 1,800, Cleco is ready for whatever Hurricane Laura brings,” saidJames Lass, Cleco's director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Forecasters predict Hurricane Laura could make landfall in the Southeast Texas/Southwest Louisiana area late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm.

“If the projected intensity holds, customers should expect high winds, flooding, tree damage and power outages,” Lass said. “There is still time for our customers to prepare, and we encourage them to do just that.”

Safety tips to follow before, during and after a storm:

* Have flashlights, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.

* Make a list of important phone numbers and family contact numbers.

* Make sure cell phones and other devices are fully charged.

* Plan for medical or special needs.

* Report power outages by calling 1-800-622-6537 or by texting “OUT” from your cell phone to 25326 (Cleco). To sign up for text message notifications, text “REG” to 25326.

* Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

* Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

* If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until waters have completely receded.

For additional safety information and how Cleco is preparing, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.